David John (John):
Of Nelson Street Residential Care Centre. On 26 June 2019, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen for 58 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Heather and John Signal, Dawn and Malcolm Ward, Barbara and Mark Henderson, Peter and Wendy McCrae, Kevin and Debbie McCrae, Geoff and Kitty McCrae and Pearlette (Pearl) and Adam Cotter. Cherished Grandad to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for John will be held at 11.00am on Monday 1 July 2019 at Cotton's Funeral Home, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Residential Care Centre would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel / Church Foyer.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 28, 2019