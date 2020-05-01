MARLOW, David Spencer:
Of Feilding (Formerly of Palmerston North). On April 26, 2020. Loved son of the late Arthur William Marlow and Florance May Marlow. Loved brother of George and Ivy, Erick, Michael, Jeff (Deceased), Peter and Valarie, Mary (Deceased), Patricia (Deceased) and Bernard Lankey. Much loved Dad of Megan Marlow, Vanessa Marlow, much loved and adored father-in-law to Gerald Te-Momo, also much loved other Dad to Megan Flighty and Todd Flighty, and a much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
To Dad, our best friend, our rock even though you're not here in body, I know your spirit is always with us until we meet again on the other side. We will talk about you and miss and cry for you, but I know your last words were, think positive and stay strong as hard as it's going to be, I'll try my hardest Dad, thank you for always being there for us we love you Pappa Smurf.
Love Gerald and Vanessa xoxox.
A private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 1, 2020