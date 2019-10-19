LOCKWOOD, David Ronald:
Peacefully in the company of his family at Wanganui Hospital on Tuesday 8 October 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved eldest son of the late George and Alma, and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith, Kevin, Kathleen and Charlie (all deceased), Graham and Bill; Judith; Aulen; Frank and Thelma; Audrey and Roy; Anthony and Rose; Wayne and Diane; Ted and Rhena; Lynitta and Bruce; Lyal and Barbara; Vincent and Maxine; and the late Michael and Paul. In accordance with David's wishes a private family service has been celebrated.
Rest in Peace
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 19, 2019