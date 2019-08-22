LAURIDSEN,
David John (Dave):
Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Viv, much loved Dad of Craig and Ros, Alister and Viv, Annette and Ashley Dahl, & Stephen and Joella, special grandad of Reuben, Amy, Sara, Theo, Matthew and Brayden; Holly and Max; Jacinta, and Riley; loved brother and brother-in-law of Gordon (deceased) and Judy, Ray and Blanche, Howard and Rosalie, loved brother-in-law of Val and the late Ernie Osborne, Bill and Catherine Birch.
"Now at home with his Lord".
Messages to Mrs V Lauridsen, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Dave's life will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019, at 11.30am, thereafter private interment.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 22, 2019