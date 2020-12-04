David JENSEN

Service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

JENSEN, David James:
Passed away peacefully on 1 December 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Dearly loved father of Susan, Angela, Victoria, Paul and Laurence. Loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Never to be forgotten.
Currently at Forrest Funeral Services, Browns Bay, Auckland. Service to be held at the Beauchamp Funeral Home, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 8 December 2020 at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020
