GRADY, David Gerald:
Of Feilding, passed away on Sunday 3 May 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Elizabeth. Much loved and respected Dad of Ben and Ethan, and father-in-law of Brittanny. Beloved son of Florence and the the late Gerald. Special big brother of Mark and Jonathan. A loved brother-in-law to many. A dear and favourite uncle and great-uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Grady family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA may be made via spca.nz/centre/palmerston-north-centre. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service for David will be held at a later date.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 19, 2020
