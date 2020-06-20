GORDON, David Robert:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16 June 2020, at Metlifecare Rest Home, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Joan for 67 years. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Michael & Janette; Patricia & Ken; Dorothy & Noel; and Andrew & Gail. A loved grandfather to Matthew, Christopher; Jeffery; Rachel, Alison, Douglas, Daniel; Kathryn, Michelle, and Stephanie. And a loved great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. A service for David will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Tuesday 23 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Gordon family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 20, 2020