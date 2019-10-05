Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



David Douglas:

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 3 October 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, after a short courageous battle. Aged 80 years. Most cherished partner of Raewyn Russo. Dearly loved stepfather of Janine and Jason; Marisa and Mel; and Renata and Adrian. Adored Grandad of Zane, Reese, Melita and Azalia. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law, and devoted Uncle and "Great Dave" to all his extended family. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to David's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







GALLOWAY,David Douglas:Passed away peacefully on Thursday 3 October 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, after a short courageous battle. Aged 80 years. Most cherished partner of Raewyn Russo. Dearly loved stepfather of Janine and Jason; Marisa and Mel; and Renata and Adrian. Adored Grandad of Zane, Reese, Melita and Azalia. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law, and devoted Uncle and "Great Dave" to all his extended family. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to David's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers