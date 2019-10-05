GALLOWAY,
David Douglas:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 3 October 2019, at Arohanui Hospice, after a short courageous battle. Aged 80 years. Most cherished partner of Raewyn Russo. Dearly loved stepfather of Janine and Jason; Marisa and Mel; and Renata and Adrian. Adored Grandad of Zane, Reese, Melita and Azalia. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law, and devoted Uncle and "Great Dave" to all his extended family. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to David's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 5, 2019