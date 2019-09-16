David DARKE

DARKE, David Trevor:
15.3.1948 – 13.9.2019
Loved husband of Gail, father of Lois (deceased), Elizabeth (deceased), Daniel and Anna, and grandfather of Jethro, and Oliver. Brother of Mary and Robbie, Ruth and Bruce, Keith and Judith, Dianne and Micheal. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Thanks to all nursing staff and doctors. A memorial service will be held at the LifePoint Church, 116 Derby Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 18 September 2019, at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 16, 2019
