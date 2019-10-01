CLAY, David Ernest:
Of Paraparaumu Beach (formerly of Pohangina). Passed away peacefully on 28 September 2019, aged 82 years. Cherished husband and best friend for 50 years of Maureen, much loved father of Brendon, and Natasha. Loved grandad of Olivia, and Samuel. A service for David will be held at St Columba's Catholic Church, 83 Mulgrave Street, Ashhurst, on Friday 4 October 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. Messages to the Clay family, c/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2019