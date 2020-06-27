CLARK, David John
(Dave, Tubbs):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Auckland. Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Wednesday 24 June 2020, aged 57 years young. Cherished partner of Pam. Dearly loved son of Noel and Gill, and brother of Carolyn. Treasured Step-Dad of Damien and Emma, and adored Poppa of Siena, and Dash; Ava, Eden, and Connor. Much loved uncle of Melissa, and Zane. Messages to Pam Hall, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or left at the service. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 2 July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 27, 2020