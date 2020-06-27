Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David CLARK. View Sign Death Notice



(Dave, Tubbs):

Of Palmerston North, formerly of Auckland. Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Wednesday 24 June 2020, aged 57 years young. Cherished partner of Pam. Dearly loved son of Noel and Gill, and brother of Carolyn. Treasured Step-Dad of Damien and Emma, and adored Poppa of Siena, and Dash; Ava, Eden, and Connor. Much loved uncle of Melissa, and Zane. Messages to Pam Hall, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or left at the service. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 2 July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.



NZIFH



CLARK, David John(Dave, Tubbs):Of Palmerston North, formerly of Auckland. Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on Wednesday 24 June 2020, aged 57 years young. Cherished partner of Pam. Dearly loved son of Noel and Gill, and brother of Carolyn. Treasured Step-Dad of Damien and Emma, and adored Poppa of Siena, and Dash; Ava, Eden, and Connor. Much loved uncle of Melissa, and Zane. Messages to Pam Hall, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or left at the service. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 2 July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on June 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers