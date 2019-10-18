ROSANOSKI, Daryl John:
Dearly loved eldest son of Betty and the late Brian. Brother of Phillip, Michael and Paul. Father to David, Zane and Natasha, and grandfather to Dion, Curtis and Sophia, Lili-Koko and Jett. On October 13, 2019, Daryl passed away peacefully after a prolonged serious illness. His wish was for a private funeral and this was held on Thursday, October 17.
Daryl we love you, will miss you and will never forget you.
Messages to Betty Rosanoski, 53 Kahurangi Drive, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 18, 2019