Daryl ROSANOSKI

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to read of the loss of your son Daryl, I can only..."
  • "our love is with you all at this sad time. From Janice and..."
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Death Notice

ROSANOSKI, Daryl John:
Dearly loved eldest son of Betty and the late Brian. Brother of Phillip, Michael and Paul. Father to David, Zane and Natasha, and grandfather to Dion, Curtis and Sophia, Lili-Koko and Jett. On October 13, 2019, Daryl passed away peacefully after a prolonged serious illness. His wish was for a private funeral and this was held on Thursday, October 17.
Daryl we love you, will miss you and will never forget you.
Messages to Betty Rosanoski, 53 Kahurangi Drive, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.