WRIGHT, Darren John:
Darren left us on Saturday 30 November 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, aged 49 years. A loving husband to Zeze and a loving father to Christophe. Darren was a dearly beloved only son of Eric and Jeanette Wright. Best ever brother to Michelle, Katherine & Hayden. Loving and fun uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
"Forever in our hearts"
A Requiem Mass for Darren will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, on Friday 6 December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Darren to Arohanui Hospice. Messages can be sent to the Wright family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 4, 2019