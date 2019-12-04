Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darren WRIGHT. View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 1:00 p.m. Our Lady of Lourdes Church 96 Shamrock Street View Map Death Notice



Darren left us on Saturday 30 November 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, aged 49 years. A loving husband to Zeze and a loving father to Christophe. Darren was a dearly beloved only son of Eric and Jeanette Wright. Best ever brother to Michelle, Katherine & Hayden. Loving and fun uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

"Forever in our hearts"

A Requiem Mass for Darren will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, on Friday 6 December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Darren to Arohanui Hospice. Messages can be sent to the Wright family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







WRIGHT, Darren John:Darren left us on Saturday 30 November 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, surrounded by his loving family, aged 49 years. A loving husband to Zeze and a loving father to Christophe. Darren was a dearly beloved only son of Eric and Jeanette Wright. Best ever brother to Michelle, Katherine & Hayden. Loving and fun uncle to all his nieces and nephews."Forever in our hearts"A Requiem Mass for Darren will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 96 Shamrock Street, on Friday 6 December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Darren to Arohanui Hospice. Messages can be sent to the Wright family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers