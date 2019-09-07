STERN,
Daphne Mae (nee Cohr):
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on Wednesday 4th September 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen Stern. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Peter & Kirstin Stern, and Beverly & Stewart Murray. Grandmother of Katherine & Sam, Andrew & Ashleigh, and Stephen & Rachel. Sister and sister-in-law of Merle & Chris (dec), Colin (dec), Lindsay & Jenny, and Betty (dec). Step-Grandmother of 5, Step-Great-Grandmother of 16, Great-Great-Grandmother of 8. Funeral details to be advised later. All messages to the Murray Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 7, 2019