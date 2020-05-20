MORRIS, Daphne Ethel:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on May 19, 2020, in her 95th year. Loved wife of the late William (Bill), loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Elizabeth (Feilding), Ian and Karen (Tauranga), Keith, and John (Feilding), treasured Grandma of Leah, Simon and Megan, Ricky, Amy and Justin Coe, Karla and Jordon Ellis, and Sophia, and loved Great-Grandma of her six great-grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff of Ward 25 (Opal Ward) Palmerston North Hospital. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 370, Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 20, 2020