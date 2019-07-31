KYNE, Daphne:
Peacefully on Monday 29 July 2019, precious and much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Ron Dodunski (Feilding), and Richard and Debra Lloyd-Evans (Auckland); adored Granny of Michelle and Dale Old, Luke and Laura Dodunski, Lisa and Ashley Barham. Loving Great-Granny to Mikayla, Jordan and Logan; Jacob, Saphire-Rose, Skylar and Jasmine; also Jayden, Alex and Caitlin. Daphne was a good friend and valued member of the Palmerston North U3A Music Group. Grateful thanks to the staff of Woodfall and Willard Rest Homes for their care. According to Daphne's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 31, 2019