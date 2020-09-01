HALIDONE, Dahlson Peter:
Of Foxton. It is with great sadness Dahlson passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday 30th August 2020. Aged 74 years young. Much loved and respected husband of Janis, cherished Dad of Gina, Carla, and Brad. Fun loving popty of Oliver, Jeneva, Tiana, and Dalson. Great grandad of Hailo-Dawn.
"Replace your fears
with Faith"
A service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Johnston Street, Foxton at 1.00pm on Thursday 3rd September 2020. Followed by private cremation.
Anderson Funeral Services
FDANZ Foxton
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 1, 2020