  • "Sorry to hear the sad news of Big Dads passing will be..."
    - Gilly Meyer
  • "sad news , sincere condolences from the brice family ,..."
    - Jeff Brice
  • "I am so saddened for you all at the sudden loss of a very..."
    - Jacqui Elliott
  • "Sorry to hear of your sad loss Mary-Anne and family.Happy..."
  • "Big Dad you will be missed . Love you. Thinking of you all..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Waituna West Hall
58 Waituna West Tapuae Road
Waituna West
BRICE, Craig Phillip:
Of Waituna West. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 17 November 2019. Aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Mary-Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Merryn and Gregor, Cleaven (deceased), Rowan, Kurt and Jade, Neisha and Craig. Much loved Big Dad of Kaea, Uma, Cobin, Tyler, Alia, Harlan, Paige, and Tarelle. Messages to the Brice family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. There will be a private family service. A celebration of Craig's life will be held in the Waituna West Hall, 58 Waituna West Tapuae Road, Waituna West, on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 1.00pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 19, 2019
