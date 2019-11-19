BRICE, Craig Phillip:
Of Waituna West. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 17 November 2019. Aged 76 years. Beloved husband of Mary-Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Merryn and Gregor, Cleaven (deceased), Rowan, Kurt and Jade, Neisha and Craig. Much loved Big Dad of Kaea, Uma, Cobin, Tyler, Alia, Harlan, Paige, and Tarelle. Messages to the Brice family C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. There will be a private family service. A celebration of Craig's life will be held in the Waituna West Hall, 58 Waituna West Tapuae Road, Waituna West, on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 1.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 19, 2019