van ECHTEN,
Corry (nee Visser):
On Friday 30th October peacefully at home with family in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Arie, cherished mother & mother-in-law of Kirsten & the late Barney, Nelleke, Frits & Alison, Diana & Keith, Dave, Henry & Linley, Rebecca & Gavin, and much loved Oma of her 31 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
'Precious in the sight
of the Lord is the death
of His saints'.
Messages to the van Echten family, c/- Box 5191, Palmerston North, 4441. A service to celebrate Corry's life will be held in the Terrace Haven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 2, 2020