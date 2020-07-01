Constance PULLEN

PULLEN, Constance Cecilia
(Connie) (nee John):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 28 June 2020, aged 81 years. Cherished wife of John. Dearly loved Mum of Geraldine and Bill (Spain), Joseph (Canada), Bernadette (England), and the late Sophie. Adored Grandma of Kimberley, Ashling, Amy, Ciara, Ione, and Erin; and Great-Grandma of Orla. Messages to J. Pullen, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A service to celebrate Connie's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 3 July 2020, at 11.00am.

