TIMOTI, Con Te Watene:
Passed away peacefully at home after a long battle. Dearly beloved treasured husband and soulmate of Barbara. Loving dad and father-in-law of Ricci & Brenda, Karina & Chad. Cherished Koro and great-Koro of Aaliyah & Zavier, Portia & William, Liam & Jorjah, Nicole & Nath, Lennox & Lily, Isheana & Kaiah.
"You will be dearly missed"
A service for Con will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 19, 2019