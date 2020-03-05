Colleen MCAVOY (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St John the Evangelist Anglican Church
Camden Street
Feilding
Death Notice

McAVOY,
Colleen (nee Vallender):
11.5.1930 - 4.3.2020
Passed away after a brief illness at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Herb, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Mary (Woodville), Glenys and John Crocker (Havelock North), treasured Nana of Brendon, Sarah, Sean, and Andrew, and Great-Nana of her eight great-grandchildren. A service for Colleen will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church, Camden Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by Interment at the Feilding Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the McAvoy Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
