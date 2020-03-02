HASTINGS,

Colleen Kathleen:

Of Foxton. Passed away at Lower Hutt Hospital on 29th February 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Harold. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Blair and Sharon, Howard and Hazel, Janene and Pete, Wayde and Lynley and Rochelle and Glen. Much loved Nana of Isaac and Demelza, Kylie, Laura and Jacob, Amy, Joe and Sam, Mitchell and Kristin, Hannah, Ethan, Noah, Zed and Jasper. Great-Nana of Mya and Jayden, Mako and Tova, Emma and Charlie, Olivia and and Caleb, Connor, Iylah, Sophie, Kahurangi and Miria, Flynn and River. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 114, Foxton, would be appreciated or may be left at the church. A service for Colleen will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Main Street, Foxton, on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Anderson Funeral Services

FDANZ Foxton



