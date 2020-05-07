Colin SANSON (1940 - 2020)
SANSON, Colin Alfred:

05.06.1940 - 05.05.2020
Dearly loved partner of Margaret Ransfield (dec). Cherished brother of June & George, Margaret & David, Dennis & Pam (dec), Reg & Gloria (dec), Ray (dec) & Dawn. Father of Kyle, Gemma & Troy (dec). Caring, loving Uncle to all his nieces & nephews. Loved dearly by the Ransfield family and his "Happy Hour Buddies". Announcement re Funeral to follow post Govt Covid-19 update. Viewing by appointment only. Messages to c/- Te Awahou Funeral Services, 1624 State Highway 1, Foxton 4814.

