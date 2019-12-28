Guest Book View Sign Service Information I C Mark Ltd 547 Queen S Manawatu , Manawatu-Wanganui 063688108 Service 11:00 a.m. Death Notice



Colin Potangotango Hanita:

Born 26th April 1956. Our dearly beloved passed away 26th December 2019 with his wife by his side. Son of the late Michael (Mick) and Margaret Paki, son in-law of the late Graeme and Rangiaho Everton (nee Paurini). Beloved husband of Billie Theresa Paki (nee Everton). Much loved father of Gina, Potangotango, Oina, Marg and Stacey. Koro and friend to all his G-Moko's. Great-Koro to our beautiful bubs still to bless us with his presence. Brother of Kaye Morgan (dec), Michael MacGregor and Patricia (dec), Neil McGregor (dec) and Taina, Robbie McGregor (dec), Lauchlan McGregor (dec) and Christine, David Hanita-Paki and Vera, Oina Hanita-Paki (dec), Terry Hanita-Paki and Julia, Carolin and Graeme Borck, Maria and Andy McCrae. Loved by all his muso whanau far and wide, you know who you are.

Dad, words cannot express the pain of losing you

so soon.

Love and miss you so much,

"Always and Forever".

Until we meet again xo

Dad is at home Friday and Saturday and will be moved to Pariri Marae, Hokio Beach Rd, Levin, on Sunday afternoon. Service will be at 11.00am, Monday 30th December 2019.







Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 28, 2019

