MARSHALL,
Colin Blake (Blake):
Suddenly at home, on Friday 19 July 2019, aged 66 years. Much loved son of Colin and Mary, husband of Judy, devoted dad of Kimberley, Natalie and Brooke, father-in-law to Paul and Josh, and step-father to Kris and Mark. Proud grandad of Isaac and Judy's grandchildren. Will be dearly missed by his sister Caroline and all his Palmerston North family and friends. A funeral for Blake will be held at the Coast Community Church, 57 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 26 July at 11:00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 24, 2019