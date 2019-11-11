Colin COOK

Guest Book
  • "Angela, Dean and family so sorry to hear of your loss. Our..."
    - Carol and Tony Broms
  • "Sorry to hear about colins passing away Bob & pat Sheilds"
  • "So sorry to hear of Colins passing"
    - Kevin Dawson
  • "Angie, Dean and family very sorry to read of your loss. Our..."
    - Mary & Terry
Service Information
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:30 a.m.
Te Awahou Masonic Village Hall
79 Main Street
Foxton
Death Notice

COOK,
Colin Murray Easton:
Of Foxton, aged 85 years. Passed away peacefully in Foxton, 8th November 2019. Loved husband of the late Marirose (nee Walker). Loved father and father-in-law of Robyne and Allan, Angela and Dean and of Barry and Grant (dec). Dearly loved Grandad of his 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A service for Colin will be held at Te Awahou Masonic Village Hall, 79 Main Street, Foxton, on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11.30am. A special thanks to all the staff at Lonsdale Total Care, Foxton, for their care and support.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2019
