COOK,
Colin Murray Easton:
Of Foxton, aged 85 years. Passed away peacefully in Foxton, 8th November 2019. Loved husband of the late Marirose (nee Walker). Loved father and father-in-law of Robyne and Allan, Angela and Dean and of Barry and Grant (dec). Dearly loved Grandad of his 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A service for Colin will be held at Te Awahou Masonic Village Hall, 79 Main Street, Foxton, on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 11.30am. A special thanks to all the staff at Lonsdale Total Care, Foxton, for their care and support.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 11, 2019