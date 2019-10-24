WELLINGTON, Clyde Henry:
Service No: 4216088
FLT Sergeant RNZAF
Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday 23rd October 2019, (peacefully) at Julia Wallace Retirement Village. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Mavis (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Raewyn, Paula & Hamish. Cherished grandfather of Vanessa & Rick, Karla & Stacey, David & Bebhinn, and great-grandfather of Nicole, Andrew, Ashleigh, Brooke, Finn & Indie. All messages to the Wellington Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. A Mass for Clyde will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 10am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 24, 2019