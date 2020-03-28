VANN, Clayton Lawrence:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25 March 2020. Aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Stacey. Loved Dad of Nathan, loved Step-Dad of Adrian, Logan, and Tegan. Loved son of Kevin and Kay (deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Denise and Gary, and Tania. Much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Vann family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Due to current restrictions, a private gathering has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 28, 2020