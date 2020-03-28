Clayton VANN

Guest Book
  • "We will meet again brother. this I know ..Never going too..."
  • "Thinking of you all."
    - Lorraine
  • "He was a good man him and Stacy used to look after me he..."
    - Mason wishnowsky
  • "We will miss you so much you have always been the glue that..."
    - Tania Vann
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time"
    - Helen Worboys
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

VANN, Clayton Lawrence:
Of Feilding. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 25 March 2020. Aged 50 years. Dearly loved husband of Stacey. Loved Dad of Nathan, loved Step-Dad of Adrian, Logan, and Tegan. Loved son of Kevin and Kay (deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Denise and Gary, and Tania. Much loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Vann family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Due to current restrictions, a private gathering has been held.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.