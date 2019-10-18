THOMSON, Claude Bryant:
Of Palmerston North. On Monday, 14th October 2019 (Suddenly) at his home. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved son of the late Keith and Patricia, loved brother and brother-in-law of Adrienne and the late Peter Farrell, Nigel and Vicky, Leigh and Audrey, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"At home with his Lord".
Messages to the Thomson Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Claude will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, October 21st, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 18, 2019