Aged 72, passed peacefully on 14 July 2019, with her family around her. Beloved wife and best friend of John for more than 52 years. Much loved mother of Celia and Melissa, and cherished mother-in-law to Chris and Jared. Proud and devoted grandmother to James, Sam, Thomas and Sophie, and great-grandmother to Aria. Sister to Mark and the late Michael.

A brave and elegant lady to whom her family was everything.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Clare will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 20 July 2019 at 1.00pm.



TANSLEY, Clare Winifred:Aged 72, passed peacefully on 14 July 2019, with her family around her. Beloved wife and best friend of John for more than 52 years. Much loved mother of Celia and Melissa, and cherished mother-in-law to Chris and Jared. Proud and devoted grandmother to James, Sam, Thomas and Sophie, and great-grandmother to Aria. Sister to Mark and the late Michael.A brave and elegant lady to whom her family was everything.In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Clare will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 20 July 2019 at 1.00pm.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on July 16, 2019

