BRETHERTON,
Clare Patricia Ann:
On 1st May 2020 (Peacefully) at Peppertree Rest Home. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Much loved mother of Michael, Anne, Catherine and Joe and mother-in-law to Chris James, Chris Cole and Sharon. Beloved grandmother (Bunny) to Frances, Alice, Matthew, Rebecca, Sarah and Tim. Clare was a treasured sister to Leo, John, the late Joan, Catherine, Bernie and fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews.
A cherished friend to many, she will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
All messages to the Bretherton Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals or the Manawatu Standard Online obituaries. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a family service will be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 5, 2020