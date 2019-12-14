WALL, Christopher James:
Chris's family sincerely thank you for the kind expressions of caring and sympathy offered to us at this sad time. The visits, phone calls, cards, flowers and food, and support at the service celebrating Chris's life, have been greatly appreciated. We acknowledge and thank George Dempster (Arohanui Hospice Chaplin) for his support over this period and for conducting a lovely comforting service. We extend our sincere thanks to those involved in Chris's healthcare for your professionalism and kindness. We appreciated the incredible service received from Arohanui Hospice. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 14, 2019