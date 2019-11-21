MARKS,
Christopher Holt (Chris):
Passed away suddenly on Saturday 16 November 2019, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband of Marjory. Much loved Dad of Steve, Pam, Janet and Bruce, Sue and Graham. Cherished Granddad of David and Tania, Mike and Nikki, Holly and Iris, Oliver, Abby, Jeremy, Kirstie, and Toni. Loved Great-Grandpa of Caitlin and Regan, and Great-Great-Grandpa of Aria. Messages to the Marks family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our sincere thanks to the staff of Summerset on Summerhill for their kind and compassionate care of Chris in recent months. In accordance with his wishes, a private service for Chris has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 21, 2019