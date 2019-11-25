Christine WALKER

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063233700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home ltd.
280 Kimbolton Rd
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

WALKER, Christine (Chris):
Passed away unexpectedly in Peru on Thursday, November 14, 2019, aged 56. Loved mother of Lindsey and Grayson Poll. Cherished sister of Brett, Graham and Karen Walker. A service of celebration for Chris will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, Manawatu 4702, on Friday 29 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at Feilding Cemetery. All messages to the family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. The family has designated Forrest and Bird for memorial contributions.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 25, 2019
