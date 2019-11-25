WALKER, Christine (Chris):
Passed away unexpectedly in Peru on Thursday, November 14, 2019, aged 56. Loved mother of Lindsey and Grayson Poll. Cherished sister of Brett, Graham and Karen Walker. A service of celebration for Chris will be held in the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, Manawatu 4702, on Friday 29 November at 11.00am, followed by burial at Feilding Cemetery. All messages to the family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. The family has designated Forrest and Bird for memorial contributions.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 25, 2019