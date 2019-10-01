JURY,
Christine Dale (Dale):
1952 - 2019
Aged 66 years. Loved eldest of the late Dick and Sadie Jury. Loved mother of Katrina, Sonya, Perry, and Shane. Loved Grandma of Adrian, Dylan, Kahli, Abbie, and Jared; Caitlin, Hayley, and Joel; Caleb, Nate, and Elijah, and Great-grandma to Bodhi. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Dale's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2 October 2019, at 2.00pm. Following the service, all are invited to join the family at 63 Langley Avenue, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 1, 2019