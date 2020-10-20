COCKER, Christine Gay:
3.8.1952 - 17.10.2020
Of Rongotea. Surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Robert for 43 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rachelle and Aaron, Alison; and Stephanie and Steven. Loved Nana to Zara and Oscar. A service to celebrate the life of Christine will be held at the Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North on Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private burial. Messages can be sent to the Cocker family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 20, 2020