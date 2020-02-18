Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherry GORDON. View Sign Service Information Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd 167 John F. Kennedy Dve Palmerston North , Manawatu-Wanganui 063551889 Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd 167 John F. Kennedy Dve Palmerston North , Manawatu-Wanganui View Map Death Notice



Departed this life on 16th February 2020, after an extremely long (10 years) battle with cancer. Cherished daughter of Joyce and Douglas Gordon (both dec), a loving and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Rosemary and Harry Brown, Ian and Beth (both dec), Stuart (dec), Gillian and Ingrid, nephews, nieces and in-laws Donald and Angela, Fiona and Colin Tyler, Andrew and Aki, Kate and Glen Trewavas, Eric and Mina, and all grand-nephews and nieces Mia, Hannah, Scarlett, Mio, Babetta, P.K, Viva, Eloise, and Daniel. Our grateful thanks to all who have helped Cherry – oncologists, doctors, nurses and others who have encouraged and cared for her, especially Brian Tapper for some time recently assisting her, and ensuring that she was able to stay in her own home. In the final week she had nothing but extreme praise too for all those who work in the Arohanui Hospice. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service for Cherry which will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 21st February, at 2.00pm.





GORDON, Cherry Lynne:Departed this life on 16th February 2020, after an extremely long (10 years) battle with cancer. Cherished daughter of Joyce and Douglas Gordon (both dec), a loving and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Rosemary and Harry Brown, Ian and Beth (both dec), Stuart (dec), Gillian and Ingrid, nephews, nieces and in-laws Donald and Angela, Fiona and Colin Tyler, Andrew and Aki, Kate and Glen Trewavas, Eric and Mina, and all grand-nephews and nieces Mia, Hannah, Scarlett, Mio, Babetta, P.K, Viva, Eloise, and Daniel. Our grateful thanks to all who have helped Cherry – oncologists, doctors, nurses and others who have encouraged and cared for her, especially Brian Tapper for some time recently assisting her, and ensuring that she was able to stay in her own home. In the final week she had nothing but extreme praise too for all those who work in the Arohanui Hospice. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service for Cherry which will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 21st February, at 2.00pm.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 18, 2020

