Of Marton. Unexpectedly passed away at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 16 December 2019. Aged 75 years. Much loved husband and friend of Jill. Father, father-in-law and friend of Richard and Bec, and Bain and Pip. Loved Pampie to Ella, Lucy; and Charlie. Loved brother of John, Sue (both Sydney), the late Richard and their families. A service for Charles will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Maunder Street, Marton, on Friday 20 December 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 17, 2019
