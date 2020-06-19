NEWPORT,
Charles Russel (Russel):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully 17 June 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 85 years. Loved mate of Dot. Loved father of Shirley & Alan, the late Charles, Irene & Andy, Rob & Sue. Loved Grandad of Reegan & Nicki, Nicholas & Kim, Matthew & Kathrine, Julia & Shane, Renee, Courtenay, and Karlie. Great-Grandad of Jordan, Breana, Ella, Lochlan, Jaide, Lukas, Joshua, Mason; Arihia; Maconahy, Eden, Frankie; Vincent and Eila. Loved brother of Joyce & Jack, the late Noleen & Kelvin, Lorraine and Stuart. Special thanks to the Staff of Opal Ward, Palmerston North Hospital. Friends are invited to celebrate the life of Russel at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, 23 June 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 19, 2020