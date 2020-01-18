McGILLIVRAY,
Charles James (Charlie):
Born Clova (Scotland) on 2nd November 1934 – Died 13th January 2020. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jean for 61 years. Cherished and adored Dad of Fiona and Roger Van Heuklon, Caroline Jordan, Colin and Trena McGillivray, and June and John Whitehead. Cherished Poppa to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special Dad to Maureen and Alistair (deceased) McGillivray. Passed away surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Cancer Society or Hospice to improve the lives of all those affected with this disease. In accordance with Charlie's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 18, 2020