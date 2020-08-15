COLEMAN,
Charles Rex (Rex):
Peacefully at home in Feilding, aged 86 years, on Thursday 13 August 2020. Dearly loved by us all, Janice, Blair and Natasha, Giles, Rosalie, also Ethan and Velena, Ethan Jnr, Rawiti and Larissa, and Julian (Sydney). Brother to Robin and Diana, and the late Les. Thanks to all who supported us. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Feilding St John or the Arohanui Hospice and may be left at the service. A service for Rex will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to the current uncertainty any changes will be advised in Monday's paper.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2020