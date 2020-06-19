THOMPSON, Celia Mary:
On Sunday, June 14, 2020, we unexpectedly lost Celia, aged 65. Much loved wife of Larry; much loved mother of Gina (and husband Ben), and Marisa; step-mother of Leeann, and Clifford; Granny of Lucian, Cole, and Max; sister of Clive; auntie of Kathryn, and Gordon; best friend of Lesley. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Celia's life will be held at the Collingwood Memorial Hall, Tasman Street, Collingwood, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 19, 2020