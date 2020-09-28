CHANDLER, Celia Eileen:
Two years ago today.
You'll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be,
As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart, your light will always shine,
A glowing ember, never stilled, throughout the end of time.
No matter what the future brings or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will walk with me along the path I tread.
So rest my angel, be at peace, and let your soul fly free,
One day I'll join your glorious flight for all eternity.
From your ever loving husband Ashley
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 28, 2020