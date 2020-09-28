CHANDLER, Celia Eileen:

Two years ago today.

You'll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be,

As long as I am living, I'll carry you with me.

Safely tucked within my heart, your light will always shine,

A glowing ember, never stilled, throughout the end of time.

No matter what the future brings or what may lie ahead,

I know that you will walk with me along the path I tread.

So rest my angel, be at peace, and let your soul fly free,

One day I'll join your glorious flight for all eternity.

From your ever loving husband Ashley



