POUTU, Catherine Joy:
Of Feilding. On July 17, 2019, with a heavy heart we would like to inform our whanau and friends that our Queen passed away peacefully at home. Much adored mother of Tania, Jason (deceased), Melissa, Luana, Taniora, and Hine, treasured Nanny of many grandchildren and Kiki of her great-grandchildren. A service will be held at Aorangi Marae, Waughs Road, Feilding, on Monday, July 22, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Rongopai Urupa.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 19, 2019
