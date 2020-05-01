HUDSON, Caryll Evelyn:
17.07.1952 ~ 01.05.2019
A Token of Love to our Gran
Hands to guide, family pride
Warm loving hugs, from a garden of love
Tickles and fun, days in the sun
Mischief maker, first class baker
Awful selfie taker, best quilt creator
Fan clapper, sports administrator
Milo maker, music shaker
Scrapbook extraordinaire, woolly jumpers every year
Tales from the past, memories to last
Wisdom to teach, always in reach
Gift bearing arms, magical charms
Life that inspires, Gran to admire
Endless love, our gift from above
Remembered always
- Arthur, Susan, Rodney, and families.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 1, 2020