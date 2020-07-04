Carol RICHARDSON

Guest Book
  • "Sad to hear of Carol's passing. Our Mum's were such great..."
    - Sharon Andrew
  • "To Gary and family sorry to hear of the passing of your..."
    - Dave pettitt
  • "Carol such a beautiful lady.My heart goes out to your..."
    - Phillipa Macdonald
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

RICHARDSON,
Carol Patricia:
On Wednesday 1st July 2020, peacefully at Ultimate Care Aroha, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 77. Dearly loved mother of John and Yana, Gary and Bernice, Shane and Julie-Anne, and Nadine. Much loved Nana/Nan/Gran of all her grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Ultimate Care Aroha and the Hospice nurses for their love and care. Messages to the Richardson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left online at
robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals
A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 6th July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 4, 2020
