RICHARDSON,
Carol Patricia:
On Wednesday 1st July 2020, peacefully at Ultimate Care Aroha, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 77. Dearly loved mother of John and Yana, Gary and Bernice, Shane and Julie-Anne, and Nadine. Much loved Nana/Nan/Gran of all her grand and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Ultimate Care Aroha and the Hospice nurses for their love and care. Messages to the Richardson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or may be left online at
robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals
A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 6th July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 4, 2020