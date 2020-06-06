Carl HANSEN

Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences Catherine Buckley (bee Malmo)"
    - Catherine BUCKLEY
  • "Chris, my deepest condolences to you, I have such fond..."
    - Catherine Buckley
  •  
    - Doug & Val Gilbert
  • "Our thoughts are with you Chris. on your sad loss. Doug. &..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to you Chris and family on the loss of..."
    - Stew & Beverley Murray
Service Information
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063578143
Service
Monday, Jun. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

HANSEN, Carl Theodore:
On Thursday 4 June 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Aged 70 years. Loved husband of Chris for 51 years. Loved Dad of Kathryn; Tony; and Jeff. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service for Carl will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 8 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Hansen family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.