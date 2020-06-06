HANSEN, Carl Theodore:
On Thursday 4 June 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Aged 70 years. Loved husband of Chris for 51 years. Loved Dad of Kathryn; Tony; and Jeff. Loved grandad of all his grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A service for Carl will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 8 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Hansen family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 6, 2020