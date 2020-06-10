MASON, Campbell Arthur:
Peacefully in Tauranga on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet (treasure). Much loved father and father-in-law of Heather and Bruce, Karen, Nicola, and Catherine and Donald. Loved grandad of Sasha, Liam, Matthew, and Daniel. A private funeral will be held. Special thanks for the outstanding care provided for Campbell by all the staff at Waipuna Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Messages to the Mason family, C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 10, 2020